Make styling stress-free with these 5 hair accessories
What's the story
African hairstyles are a beautiful expression of culture and history, but they can be difficult to maintain. Thankfully, with the right accessories, you can make your hair care routine a lot easier. These accessories not only make styling a breeze, but also keep your hair healthy and vibrant. Here are five must-have accessories that every African hairstyle enthusiast should have in their arsenal.
Detangling tool
Wide-tooth comb for detangling
A wide-tooth comb is a must-have for detangling textured hair without causing breakage.
Unlike narrow-tooth combs, wide-tooth ones gently separate knots and tangles, making them ideal for curly and coily hair types.
Using a wide-tooth comb while your hair is damp or conditioned can minimize damage and keep your curls intact.
Nighttime protector
Satin scarf for overnight protection
A satin scarf is essential for protecting your hair while you sleep.
Unlike cotton, which absorbs moisture from your hair, satin helps retain natural oils and moisture overnight.
This reduces frizz and prevents breakage caused by friction with pillowcases.
Wearing a satin scarf every night can significantly improve the health of your hair over time.
Moisture enhancer
Hair oil for moisture retention
Hair oils are essential to keep your hair moisturized and nourished. They seal in moisture, preventing dryness and brittleness that can lead to breakage.
Oils like coconut, argan, and jojoba are popular choices as they penetrate the scalp well, promoting healthy growth.
Regular application of hair oil keeps your curls defined and vibrant.
Styling aid
Headband for styling versatility
Headbands are versatile accessories that can style your hair in various ways and keep it out of your face.
They are available in several materials and designs, giving you the option to choose one that matches your outfit or mood.
From sleek ponytails to voluminous afros, headbands can be used for all styles.
Sectioning helper
Hair clips for sectioning hair
Hair clips are essential tools when it comes to sectioning your hair during washing or styling.
They let you work with smaller sections at a time, ensuring that every part of your head gets equal attention, without tangling with others.
This is especially useful when applying treatments or styling intricate looks on textured hair types.