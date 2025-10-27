Halloween 2025: Date, significance, and history

Halloween , one of the most widely celebrated holidays in the US, falls on October 31 every year. The festival is known for its costumes, trick-or-treating activities, parties and spooky decorations. People of all ages love to dress up as ghosts, witches or superheroes and participate in community events during this time.

Historical origins What is the origin of Halloween? Halloween's origins date back over 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, celebrated in present-day Ireland, the UK and northern France. The Celts marked the end of harvest season on October 31 and believed that on this night, the boundary between living and dead was blurred. They thought spirits could roam freely on Earth, prompting people to light bonfires and wear costumes as a protective measure against them.

Cultural fusion Roman and Christian influences on Halloween When the Romans conquered Celtic territories, they merged two of their own festivals with Samhain—Feralia, a day to honor the dead, and a festival for Pomona, goddess of fruit and trees. In the 8th century, Pope Gregory III declared November 1 as All Saints's Day (or All Hallows's Day) in honor of saints. The night before became known as All Hallows's Eve or Halloween over time.

Festive customs Trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving Trick-or-treating is a major part of Halloween celebrations. Children dress up in scary or funny costumes and go door-to-door, shouting "Trick or Treat!" Neighbors give them candy or sweets, a practice that dates back to an ancient Celtic custom where offering food to spirits was thought to bring good luck. Another popular tradition is pumpkin carving into jack-o'-lanterns, stemming from an old Irish legend about Stingy Jack who tricked the devil but was doomed to wander the earth with only a burning coal inside a carved-out turnip for light.