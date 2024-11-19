Summarize Simplifying... In short Licorice root, rich in glabridin, can help achieve an even skin tone by reducing melanin production.

Include it in your skincare routine through serums or creams, or try a DIY mask mixing licorice powder, honey, and lemon juice.

Remember to patch test first and use sunscreen, as licorice root may increase sun sensitivity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Harnessing licorice root for even skin tone

By Anujj Trehaan 05:20 pm Nov 19, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Licorice root, a natural ingredient with a centuries-old history in traditional medicine, is making waves in the beauty industry for its ability to brighten and even out skin tone. Derived from the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, licorice root possesses powerful compounds that can fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. In this article, we'll uncover how to harness the power of licorice root for a radiant complexion.

Benefits

Understanding licorice root's benefits

Licorice root is a potent source of glabridin, a powerful compound that suppresses tyrosinase, the enzyme that produces melanin. By inhibiting melanin production, licorice root effectively lightens hyperpigmentation and sunspots, resulting in a more balanced and even complexion. Plus, its anti-inflammatory properties calm irritation and redness, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

Routine

Incorporating licorice root into your skincare routine

To take advantage of licorice root for brighter and more even-toned skin, seek out serums and creams that highlight it as a main ingredient. A concentration of 1% to 2% is potent enough to see results without being irritating. Apply these products consistently as part of your daily skincare regimen—once in the morning and once in the evening after cleansing but before moisturizing.

DIY mask

DIY licorice root face mask

For a natural remedy, combine one teaspoon of licorice powder with two tablespoons of honey and a few drops of lemon juice to create a paste. Apply this mask to your face once a week for fifteen minutes before rinsing with warm water. This mask targets uneven skin tone while also providing hydration and brightness to the skin.

Precautions

Precautions when using licorice root products

Although licorice root is typically safe for topical use on the skin, you should always perform a patch test before introducing new products into your routine—particularly if you have sensitive skin or allergies. And, as some individuals may experience photosensitivity (increased sun sensitivity) when using products containing licorice root extract during the day, always apply sunscreen as part of your morning skincare routine to protect against UV damage.