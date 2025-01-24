5 delicious ways to cook with butternut squash seeds
The humble butternut squash seed, frequently discarded and overlooked, holds a secret: it's packed with nutritional benefits and untapped culinary potential.
This article reveals five creative ways to incorporate these seeds into your cooking, transforming them from waste into a delicious and healthy ingredient.
Each technique highlights the seeds' unique crunch and flavor, providing simple but inspiring ways to add a gourmet touch to your meals.
Toasting
Toasted for a crunchy snack
Roasting butternut squash seeds is easy and delicious!
Simply rinse the seeds, pat them dry, toss them with a bit of olive oil and your favorite seasoning, then roast in an oven preheated to 300 degrees Fahrenheit for approximately 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Not only does roasting enhance their nutty flavor, but it also gives them a satisfying crunch, perfect for snacking or sprinkling on salads.
Baking
Incorporated into baked goods
Adding butternut squash seeds to your baked goods creates a surprising crunch and amps up the nutrition.
Whether you're whipping up a loaf of bread, a batch of muffins, or some cookies, just toss a handful of cleaned and dried seeds into the batter before baking.
These seeds add a nice nutty flavor that pairs well with both sweet and savory treats.
Smoothies
Blended into smoothies
If you're searching for a simple method to boost your nutrient intake, try blending butternut squash seeds into your smoothies.
Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, these seeds can significantly increase your drink's nutritional value without noticeably changing its flavor.
Simply add one tablespoon of raw or toasted seeds to your favorite smoothie recipe before blending.
Grinding
Ground as flour alternative
Finely ground butternut squash seeds can be used as a gluten-free flour substitute in a variety of recipes.
To prepare it at home, simply toast the seeds as outlined above, then grind them into a fine powder using a food processor or coffee grinder.
This flour can be used to partially replace regular flour in recipes such as pancakes or as a thickening agent in soups and sauces.
Salads
Sprinkled over salads
Adding toasted butternut squash seeds to your salads not only adds a satisfying crunch but also increases the nutritional value with beneficial magnesium and zinc.
Their nutty flavor pairs well with both leafy greens and fruit-based salads, making them a versatile topping option.
This subtle addition enhances texture without overpowering the salad's other components, providing a simple way to elevate your meal.