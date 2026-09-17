Medium-length hair? Try these styles
What's the story
Medium-length hair is the most versatile, giving you a range of styling options to play with. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, these hairstyles can amp up your look in no time. They are easy to do and do not require a lot of time or products, making them perfect for anyone looking to try something new without spending hours in front of the mirror.
Tip 1
Sleek low ponytail
The sleek low ponytail is a classic hairstyle that oozes sophistication and simplicity.
To get this look, start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for a smooth finish.
Gather your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band.
For added polish, wrap a small section of hair around the elastic to conceal it, and secure it with a bobby pin.
Tip 2
Half-up twisted bun
The half-up twisted bun is the perfect combination of elegance and ease.
Just take two sections of hair from either side of your head and twist them towards the back.
Secure them together in a loose bun with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This style is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down while adding an element of interest.
Tip 3
Messy side braid
The messy side braid gives you a relaxed, yet chic vibe, perfect for casual outings or beach days.
Start by loosely gathering all your hair to one side and braid it loosely from top to bottom.
Tug gently on sections of the braid to create volume and texture, giving it that effortlessly messy look.
Tip 4
Classic straight lob
A classic straight lob (long bob) is timeless and versatile, suiting all occasions.
Use a flat iron to straighten your medium-length hair, parting it down the center or to one side, as per your preference.
This sleek style highlights natural shine without needing any complicated techniques or tools.
Tip 5
Voluminous curls
Voluminous curls add bounce and energy to medium-length hair, making them perfect for special occasions or nights out.
Use a curling wand or hot rollers to create loose curls all over your head, leaving them to cool before gently tousling them with your fingers for added volume.
Finish off with hairspray to hold the curls in place throughout the day or night.