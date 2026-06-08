Follow this guide

Truth behind viral health tips online

By Simran Jeet 05:35 pm Jun 08, 202605:35 pm

What's the story

In today's digital age, health tips are just a click away. But not all of them are rooted in science. Many of these tips can be misleading or even harmful. Knowing the difference between myth and fact is important for your well-being. Here are some common health tips that are often misrepresented online, and how you can avoid falling for them.