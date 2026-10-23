5 tasty ways to add more carrots to your meals

Carrot and ginger soup is a comforting dish that combines the earthiness of carrots with the warmth of ginger.

To prepare this soup, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add chopped carrots, fresh ginger, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin or coriander.

Simmer until the carrots are tender, then blend until smooth for a creamy texture.

This soup is perfect for chilly days.