How to make soft bajre ki roti at home
What's the story
Bajre ki roti, a traditional Rajasthani flatbread made from pearl millet, is a staple breakfast option in many Indian households. It's not just filling, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal start to the day. The preparation of bajre ki roti requires minimal ingredients and can be made quickly, making it a convenient choice for busy mornings. Here's how you can prepare this nutritious bread at home.
#1
Selecting quality bajra grains
Choosing the right quality bajra grains is essential for making delicious roti. Opt for fresh, clean grains that are free from any impurities or damage. Good quality bajra will yield a smoother dough and tastier flatbread. You can find these grains at local markets or grocery stores specializing in Indian ingredients.
#2
Preparing the dough
To prepare the dough, wash one cup of bajra grains thoroughly and soak them overnight. The next morning, drain the water and grind the soaked grains into a fine paste using a little water if required. This paste will be your dough base. Add salt as per taste, and mix well before shaping the dough into small balls.
#3
Rolling out the roti
Dust a clean surface with some dry flour to prevent sticking while rolling out the roti. Take one dough ball and flatten it slightly with your fingers. Using a rolling pin, gently roll out the dough into a round shape, keeping it evenly thick all over. If cracks appear on edges while rolling, use wet hands to smoothen them.
Tip 1
Cooking techniques for perfect texture
Heat a tawa or griddle over medium flame until hot but not smoking. Place the rolled-out roti on it and cook for about 30 seconds on each side until small brown spots appear on both sides. You can press down gently with a spatula while cooking to ensure even cooking throughout, without burning any part of it.