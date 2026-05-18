How to make soft bajre ki roti at home

Bajre ki roti, a traditional Rajasthani flatbread made from pearl millet, is a staple breakfast option in many Indian households. It's not just filling, but also packed with nutrients, making it an ideal start to the day. The preparation of bajre ki roti requires minimal ingredients and can be made quickly, making it a convenient choice for busy mornings. Here's how you can prepare this nutritious bread at home.

#1 Selecting quality bajra grains Choosing the right quality bajra grains is essential for making delicious roti. Opt for fresh, clean grains that are free from any impurities or damage. Good quality bajra will yield a smoother dough and tastier flatbread. You can find these grains at local markets or grocery stores specializing in Indian ingredients.

#2 Preparing the dough To prepare the dough, wash one cup of bajra grains thoroughly and soak them overnight. The next morning, drain the water and grind the soaked grains into a fine paste using a little water if required. This paste will be your dough base. Add salt as per taste, and mix well before shaping the dough into small balls.

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#3 Rolling out the roti Dust a clean surface with some dry flour to prevent sticking while rolling out the roti. Take one dough ball and flatten it slightly with your fingers. Using a rolling pin, gently roll out the dough into a round shape, keeping it evenly thick all over. If cracks appear on edges while rolling, use wet hands to smoothen them.

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