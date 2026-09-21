Want a filling meal? Try these chickpea salads
What's the story
Chickpea salad is a nutritious and easy-to-make dish that can be a perfect addition to your monsoon meals. Loaded with protein and fiber, chickpeas make for a filling base for any salad. You can easily whip up a refreshing chickpea salad with seasonal vegetables and simple dressings. Here are five easy recipes that you can try this monsoon to enjoy the goodness of chickpeas.
Dish 1
Classic chickpea salad with cucumber
This classic salad combines the crunch of cucumber with the hearty texture of chickpeas.
Simply mix boiled chickpeas with diced cucumber, tomatoes, and onions. Dress it up with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a refreshing taste.
This salad is not just easy to make, but also provides hydration during the humid monsoon days.
Dish 2
Spicy chickpea salad with bell peppers
For those who love a bit of spice in their meals, this one is for you!
Combine boiled chickpeas with diced bell peppers in red, yellow, and green. Add chopped green chilies for an extra kick.
Dress it up with lime juice, cumin powder, salt, and coriander powder.
This spicy salad is sure to tantalize your taste buds while giving you the nutrition you need.
Dish 3
Chickpea salad with avocado
Avocado adds creaminess to the protein-rich chickpeas in this delightful salad.
Just mix boiled chickpeas with cubed avocado, cherry tomatoes, and diced red onions.
Dress it up with olive oil and lemon juice for a zesty flavor that complements the creamy texture of avocado perfectly.
Dish 4
Mediterranean chickpea salad
Inspired by Mediterranean flavors, this salad mixes boiled chickpeas with olives, feta cheese, and cherry tomatoes.
Add some chopped parsley for freshness. Dress it up with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for an added depth of flavor that makes every bite deliciously satisfying.
Dish 5
Tropical chickpea salad
Bring tropical vibes into your monsoon meals by mixing boiled chickpeas with pineapple chunks and shredded coconut flakes.
Add diced red onion and bell pepper slices for color contrast.
Drizzle honey-lime dressing over everything before serving chilled from refrigerator, if desired.