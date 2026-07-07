Horse gram is loaded with essential nutrients, such as iron, calcium, and protein

Try dry-roasted horse gram for healthy snacking

By Vinita Jain 03:20 pm Jul 07, 202603:20 pm

What's the story

Dry-roasted horse gram is an underrated snack option that provides a healthy alternative to regular munchies. Packed with protein and fiber, this legume can be a perfect choice for those wanting to add more nutrition to their diet. The unique taste and texture of horse gram make it an interesting addition to your snacking options. Here are some insights into the benefits and preparation of this nutritious snack.