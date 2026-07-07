Try dry-roasted horse gram for healthy snacking
What's the story
Dry-roasted horse gram is an underrated snack option that provides a healthy alternative to regular munchies. Packed with protein and fiber, this legume can be a perfect choice for those wanting to add more nutrition to their diet. The unique taste and texture of horse gram make it an interesting addition to your snacking options. Here are some insights into the benefits and preparation of this nutritious snack.
#1
Nutritional benefits of horse gram
Horse gram is loaded with essential nutrients, such as iron, calcium, and protein. It is an excellent source of plant-based protein for vegetarians and vegans. The high fiber content helps in digestion and keeps you full for longer. Horse gram also has antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#2
Preparing dry-roasted horse gram
To prepare dry-roasted horse gram, rinse the legumes well before soaking them overnight. Drain the water and spread them on a baking tray. Roast in an oven at 180 degrees Celsius until they turn golden brown. Let them cool before storing in an airtight container to retain freshness.
#3
Incorporating horse gram into snacks
You can enjoy dry-roasted horse gram as a standalone snack or mix it with other ingredients for added flavor and texture. Try adding spices like cumin or chili powder for an extra kick. Mixing it with nuts or seeds can enhance its nutritional profile even further, while providing variety in taste.
Tip 1
Tips for buying quality horse gram
When buying horse gram, look for whole grains that are free from cracks or blemishes, as these indicate quality. Store them in a cool, dry place to keep them fresh for longer. Check the packaging date to ensure you are getting the freshest product possible.