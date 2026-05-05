How to use almond flour in Indian cooking

Almond flour is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of Indian dishes, giving them a healthy twist. Made from ground almonds, this flour is rich in protein and healthy fats, making it a great substitute for regular wheat flour. Using almond flour in your favorite Indian recipes can not only up the nutrition factor but also add a unique flavor to them. Here are some ways to use almond flour in Indian cooking.

Dish 1 Almond flour roti: A nutritious twist Almond flour roti makes for a healthy alternative to the traditional wheat roti. It is gluten-free and packed with nutrients, such as vitamin E and magnesium. To make almond flour roti, mix almond flour with water and knead into a dough. Roll out the dough into flat circles and cook on a hot griddle until golden brown. This roti goes well with vegetables or lentils.

Dish 2 Enhancing dosa batter with almond flour Adding almond flour to dosa batter can enhance its nutritional profile without compromising on taste. Soak rice and urad dal overnight, grind them into a smooth batter, and add almond flour before fermentation. The result is a protein-rich dosa that retains its crispy texture when cooked on a skillet. Pair it with coconut chutney or sambar for an authentic experience.

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Dish 3 Almond flour idli: Soft and nutritious Idlis made with almond flour are soft and packed with nutrients. Mix fermented rice and urad dal batter with almond flour for an added protein boost. Steam these idlis as usual, but note that they may need a little less time than regular ones due to the different composition of the batter. Enjoy them with sambar or tomato chutney for added flavor.

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