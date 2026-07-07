Water caltrop: 5 tasty recipes you'll love
What's the story
Water caltrop, a unique aquatic fruit, is packed with nutrients and has a distinct taste. Commonly used in various cuisines, this versatile ingredient can be transformed into delectable dishes that are both healthy and satisfying. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the culinary potential of water caltrop. From savory snacks to refreshing salads, these dishes showcase the adaptability of this intriguing fruit in everyday cooking.
Dish 1
Spicy water caltrop stir-fry
For a quick and flavorful dish, try stir-frying water caltrop with some vegetables. Start by slicing the water caltrop into thin pieces. Heat oil in a pan, and add garlic and ginger for aroma. Toss in sliced bell peppers and carrots, followed by the water caltrop slices. Season with soy sauce, chili flakes, and salt to taste. Cook until vegetables are tender yet crisp.
Dish 2
Water caltrop salad with citrus dressing
This refreshing salad combines the crunchiness of water caltrop with a zesty citrus dressing. Slice the water caltrop thinly and mix it with fresh greens like lettuce or spinach. For the dressing, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, honey, salt, and pepper. Drizzle over the salad just before serving to keep it crisp. Garnish with sliced almonds or walnuts for added texture.
Dish 3
Creamy water caltrop soup
A creamy soup made from pureed water caltrops makes for a comforting dish on chilly days. Boil peeled water caltrops until soft and blend them into a smooth puree. In another pot, saute onions in butter until translucent, add vegetable broth, and bring to boil before adding the puree back into the pot along with cream or coconut milk for richness.
Dish 4
Crispy water caltrop fritters
For those who love crispy snacks, these fritters are just perfect! Grate peeled water caltrops and mix them with chickpea flour, chopped onions, green chilies, coriander leaves, and spices like cumin powder, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Shape into small patties and deep fry until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with mint chutney or tamarind sauce.
Dish 5
Sweet water caltrop dessert
Transform water caltrops into a delightful dessert by boiling them in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom pods and saffron strands, if desired. Once they become translucent, remove them from the heat and let cool slightly before serving warm or at room temperature, topped with grated coconut, if liked.