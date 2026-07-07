For a quick and flavorful dish, try stir-frying water caltrop with some vegetables

Water caltrop: 5 tasty recipes you'll love

By Vinita Jain 10:39 am Jul 07, 202610:39 am

What's the story

Water caltrop, a unique aquatic fruit, is packed with nutrients and has a distinct taste. Commonly used in various cuisines, this versatile ingredient can be transformed into delectable dishes that are both healthy and satisfying. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the culinary potential of water caltrop. From savory snacks to refreshing salads, these dishes showcase the adaptability of this intriguing fruit in everyday cooking.