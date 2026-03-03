Debunking all myths about heartburn relief

Heartburn, a common digestive discomfort, is often accompanied by several myths regarding its relief. Many believe in quick fixes that may not always be effective or safe. Knowing the truth behind these myths can help you choose better ways to manage heartburn. Here are the most common misconceptions about heartburn relief and what actually works.

Myth 1 Milk soothes heartburn instantly Many people think drinking milk can instantly relieve heartburn. While milk may provide temporary comfort due to its alkaline nature, it can also stimulate the stomach to produce more acid. This increase in acid production may worsen heartburn symptoms over time. Instead of relying solely on milk, it's better to focus on balanced meals and proper portion sizes.

Myth 2 Antacids are completely safe Antacids are often seen as a safe, go-to option for heartburn relief. However, over-reliance on them can lead to side effects such as constipation or diarrhea, depending on the type of antacid used. Long-term use without medical guidance may mask underlying conditions that require attention. It's important to consult a healthcare professional if you find yourself needing antacids regularly.

Myth 3 Spicy foods always cause heartburn While spicy foods can trigger heartburn in some people, they don't affect everyone the same way. Individual tolerance levels vary widely, and some may enjoy spicy foods without experiencing any discomfort at all. Keeping a food diary can help identify personal triggers rather than making blanket assumptions about certain food groups causing heartburn.

Myth 4 Citrus fruits worsen all cases Citrus fruits are often blamed for worsening heartburn symptoms due to their acidity. However, they don't affect everyone negatively. Some people find citrus fruits refreshing and have no adverse reactions when consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet. Knowing personal tolerance levels is key instead of avoiding entire food categories unnecessarily.