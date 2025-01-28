Ever heard of pluots? Here's how to cook with them
Pluots, the delicious hybrid of plums and apricots, pack a flavor punch that's both sweet and tangy.
This secret weapon ingredient can elevate any meal, from breakfast to dessert.
Read on to discover five unexpected ways to use pluots in your cooking, unleashing their full potential and taking your dishes to new heights.
Compote
Pluot compote for breakfast delights
A delicious and easy-to-make pluot compote can take your morning to the next level.
Just simmer sliced pluots with a bit of sugar and lemon juice until they break down into a yummy goodness.
This compote is divine over yogurt, pancakes, or oatmeal.
It's a simple way to bring a pop of flavor and a healthy kick to your day's start.
Salsa
Refreshing pluot salsa twist
Add a burst of unexpected flavor to your salsa with the sweet addition of diced pluots!
Just combine them with traditional salsa ingredients like tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and jalapenos for a refreshing dip with a sweet and spicy kick.
This pluot salsa is a perfect match for grilled tofu or tempeh, providing a tasty counterpoint to the savory elements of your dish.
Baking
Baked goods get an upgrade
Adding diced or sliced pluots to muffins, cakes, or bread creates a burst of unexpected flavor.
The fruit's moisture contributes to the tenderness of the baked goods, and its natural sweetness eliminates the need for excessive added sugars.
From a rustic pluot galette to tender muffins with fruit pieces, baking with pluots elevates everyday recipes into extraordinary treats.
Salad
Savory meets sweet in salads
Adding thin slices of pluot to your salads can create a delicious contrast of flavors and textures.
Their natural sweetness is a perfect match for bitter greens like arugula or kale, and it also complements the creaminess of goat cheese or feta.
Add some nuts for crunch, and dress your salad lightly with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. This makes for a simple, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
Cheese board
Elevate your cheese board
Elevate your cheese board by adding wedges of ripe pluot next to an assortment of cheeses.
The fruit's sweetness complements the saltiness of hard cheeses like Parmesan or aged cheddar and pairs beautifully with soft cheeses like brie or camembert.
Include some crackers, nuts, and honey for a medley of textures and flavors that will delight any guest.