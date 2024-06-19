In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful vegan black sesame ice cream using black sesame seeds, full-fat coconut milk, sweeteners like maple syrup or agave nectar, vanilla extract, salt, and a thickening agent like arrowroot powder or cornstarch.

Recipe: Make this delectable vegan black sesame ice cream

02:02 pm Jun 19, 2024

What's the story Black sesame ice cream, traditionally dairy-based and rooted in Asian cuisine, gets a vegan makeover here. By using plant-based alternatives, this recipe retains the dessert's rich, nutty flavor and creamy texture. Its uniqueness and delightful taste cater to a wide audience. With its increasing global popularity, this vegan variant ensures it's accessible to all. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan black sesame ice cream, you'll need one cup of black sesame seeds, two 13.5-ounce cans of full-fat coconut milk, three-quarters cup maple syrup or agave nectar for sweetness, one teaspoon vanilla extract to enhance flavor, and one-quarter teaspoon salt to balance the sweetness. Additionally, include two tablespoons of arrowroot powder or cornstarch to thicken the mixture effectively.

Step 1

Prepare your sesame paste

Toast the black sesame seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat until they are fragrant, about five minutes. Be careful not to burn them. Once toasted, transfer the seeds to a blender or food processor and grind them to a fine powder. Add two tablespoons of sweetener (maple syrup or agage) into the blender and blend until it forms a consistent thick paste.

Step 2

Mix your base

In a medium saucepan over low heat, whisk together the coconut milk (reserve about one-fourth cup for later), remaining sweetener, vanilla extract, and salt until well combined and warm. In a small bowl, dissolve arrowroot powder or cornstarch in the reserved coconut milk then add this mixture into the saucepan. Stir continuously until the mixture slightly thickens.

Step 3

Combine ingredients and chill

Add your black sesame paste into the saucepan with your coconut milk mixture and whisk thoroughly until everything is well combined and smooth. Transfer this mixture into a bowl and allow it to cool down completely before covering it with plastic wrap directly on its surface (to prevent skin formation). Chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight for best results.

Step 4

Freeze your ice cream

Once the mixture is chilled, pour it into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer's instructions until it reaches a soft-serve consistency. Then, transfer it to an airtight container and freeze until solid, which typically takes about four hours. For the best texture, freezing overnight is recommended. This ensures the ice cream achieves the perfect creamy consistency.