Next Article

Add these dishes to your daily diet

Seaweed staples for vegans to increase their iodine intake

By Anujj Trehaan 09:30 am Jun 07, 202409:30 am

What's the story Seaweed, often overlooked, stands out as a superfood, especially rich in iodine, making it a crucial component for those following a vegan diet to ensure healthy thyroid function. This article highlights five seaweed-based staples that are not only abundant in iodine but also simple to integrate into your daily diet, offering a variety of ways to enjoy their benefits without compromising taste or nutrition.

Ingredient 1

Nori sheets for sushi rolls

Nori, the green wrap encasing sushi rolls, emerges as a light and versatile seaweed. Remarkably, one sheet of nori can deliver up to half of the recommended daily intake of iodine. Additionally, it's low in calories, making it an ideal wrap for a variety of fillings such as vegetables and rice. This versatility renders it perfect for crafting quick snacks or wholesome meals.

Ingredient 2

Kombu in soups and broths

Kombu, a kelp variety, is essential for flavoring Asian broths and soups. Adding just a small strip while cooking infuses your dish with nutrients, particularly iodine. It's also beneficial for digestion, as it softens beans and helps reduce gas production. This makes kombu not only a flavorful but also a healthful ingredient in various culinary preparations, enhancing both taste and nutritional value.

Dish 1

Wakame in salads

Wakame, a versatile seaweed, is not only a staple in miso soup but also enhances salads. To prepare, simply soak dried wakame until it swells to several times its original size. Mix it with your preferred salad ingredients for an essential iodine boost. Its subtle sweetness complements the flavors of cucumber or avocado perfectly, making it a nutritious and delicious addition to your meal.

Ingredient 3

Dulse flakes as seasoning

Dulse flakes, sprinkled like salt or pepper, add savory umami flavor and a significant iodine boost to meals. Perfect on popcorn, salads, or baked potatoes, they offer a versatile and nutritious seasoning alternative. This simple addition enhances dishes with both taste and health benefits, making dulse flakes an essential component for those looking to increase their iodine intake without compromising on flavor.

Dish 2

Arame stir-fry addition

Arame, with its mild flavor that absorbs other tastes, is perfect for stir-fries. Soak it briefly, then add to your pan with various veggies. Besides being rich in iodine, arame is high in calcium and iron, nutrients often missing in vegan diets. This makes arame a flavorful, nutritious addition to meals, enhancing both taste and dietary value without adding complexity to the preparation process.