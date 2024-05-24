Next Article

Vegans will love this Japanese ramen recipe

What's the story Ramen, a beloved dish from Japan, is traditionally made with meat and eggs. This guide introduces a vegan variant that retains the classic taste. Vegan ramen showcases the adaptability of Japanese cuisine to different diets while preserving its core qualities. With its deep flavors and satisfying broth, it has become a favorite for many. Now, let's start cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan ramen, arrange for two tablespoons of sesame oil, four minced garlic cloves, one inch of minced ginger, six cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari, one tablespoon of miso paste, 200 grams eggless ramen noodles, one cup mushrooms (shiitake or button), one cup spinach leaves, and two chopped green onions. Optional toppings include bamboo shoots, corn, or chili peppers.

Step 1

Prepare the broth

Heat two tablespoons of sesame oil in a large pot over a medium flame. Add the minced garlic and ginger, sauteing for about two minutes until they become fragrant. Be attentive to prevent browning. This crucial step forms the flavorful foundation for your vegan ramen broth, infusing it with the essential aromas that are key to an authentic experience.

Step 2

Cook vegetables and noodles

Saute sliced mushrooms in the pot for five minutes until they begin to soften. Following this, add the vegetable broth and soy sauce or tamari to the mushrooms. Stir well and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat to achieve a gentle simmer. Allow it to cook for 10 minutes, during which time the flavors will integrate and develop complexity.

Step 3

Incorporate miso paste

In a small bowl, blend the miso paste with a spoonful of the hot broth, stirring until the mixture reaches a smooth consistency. Once thoroughly mixed, gently stir this miso blend into the simmering pot. It's crucial to integrate the miso without boiling it, as high heat can destroy its beneficial probiotics and its nuanced flavor profile.

Step 4

Assemble ramen bowls

Finally, cook ramen noodles according to package instructions in separate water; do not cook them directly in the broth as they can become too starchy. Divide cooked noodles into bowls, ladle hot broth over them ensuring vegetables are evenly distributed among bowls. Top with fresh spinach leaves and green onions just before serving along with any other desired toppings.