Sip on this delicious Indian vegan mango lassi

By Anujj Trehaan 07:59 am Jun 07, 202407:59 am

What's the story Mango lassi is a popular traditional yogurt-based drink from the Indian subcontinent. Known for its refreshing and creamy texture, it has been enjoyed for centuries during the hot summer months. Traditionally made with yogurt, mango, sugar, and a dash of cardamom, this guide will show you how to prepare a vegan version without compromising on taste. Let's get cooking!

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delightful vegan mango lassi, you will need two cups of ripe mango chunks (fresh or frozen), two cups of dairy-free yogurt (coconut or almond works best), four tablespoons of maple syrup or agave nectar (adjust according to taste), one-half teaspoon of ground cardamom, and ice cubes for serving. Optional garnishes include mint leaves or a pinch of saffron.

Preparing the mango

Begin by preparing your mangoes if you're using fresh ones. Peel the mangoes carefully, then cut them into small chunks to ensure even blending. For those using frozen mangoes, it's crucial to slightly thaw them before blending. This preparatory step is key as it directly affects the smoothness and flavor concentration of your lassi, ensuring a perfectly creamy and rich texture.

Blending ingredients together

In a blender, combine mango chunks, dairy-free yogurt, maple syrup or agave nectar, and ground cardamom. Blend until the mixture is smooth. If it's too thick, you can add a bit of water or extra dairy-free yogurt to adjust the consistency to your liking. This step ensures your vegan mango lassi is perfectly creamy and delicious.

Serving your vegan mango lassi

Once blended to perfection, pour the lassi into glasses filled with ice cubes to keep it chilled. Garnish with mint leaves or a pinch of saffron if desired. This not only enhances the visual appeal but also adds an extra layer of flavor. These garnishes beautifully complement the mango's sweetness, making the drink even more enjoyable and refreshing.