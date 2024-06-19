In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore the world from your couch with these captivating books.

Globe-trotters' trove: World exploration non-fiction books for all ages

What's the story Exploring the world through books allows readers of all ages to embark on journeys to distant lands, cultures, and adventures without leaving their homes. Non-fiction titles offer a unique mix of education and entertainment, providing insights into real-world explorations. This article curates a selection of non-fiction books that cater to globe-trotters of all ages, inviting them on a literary voyage around the planet.

'National Geographic Kids World Atlas'

National Geographic Kids World Atlas is an engaging and colorful atlas designed specifically for young readers. It offers a comprehensive view of the world, including maps, photos, and infographics that cover diverse topics from geography and culture to wildlife and environment. This book makes learning about different parts of the world an exciting adventure for children.

'In the Footsteps of Crazy Horse'

In the Footsteps of Crazy Horse by Joseph Marshall III tells the compelling story of Jimmy McClean, a Lakota boy who embarks on a road trip with his grandfather across the American West to learn about Crazy Horse, as well as his own identity and heritage. This book combines history with personal discovery in a way that resonates with young adults.

'Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders'

Atlas Obscura: An Explorer's Guide to the World's Hidden Wonders by Joshua Foer, Dylan Thuras, and Ella Morton is ideal for those seeking adventures beyond the common. It unveils over seven hundred unique and lesser-known places globally, including secret cities and rare festivals. This book draws readers into a world of exploration far from the usual tourist destinations.

'A Walk in the Woods'

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail by Bill Bryson combines humor with history as Bryson attempts to hike over two thousand one hundred miles from Georgia to Maine. Alongside vivid descriptions of nature's beauty are discussions about environmental issues and anecdotes from American history. This book appeals not only to hikers but also those interested in America's natural landscapes.