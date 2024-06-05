Next Article

Read these books

Timeless tomes: Read these classic literature for every decade

By Anujj Trehaan 11:40 am Jun 05, 202411:40 am

What's the story Classic literature has stood the test of time, offering stories that resonate with readers across generations. These books not only provide entertainment but also insights into the human condition, societal norms, and historical contexts. This article curates a selection of classic literature that appeals to readers of every decade, ensuring a rich literary experience for all.

Book 1

'Treasure Island'

Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson is an adventure tale that has captivated readers since its publication in 1883. The story follows young Jim Hawkins who finds a map leading to buried treasure and sets sail on the Hispaniola. Alongside memorable characters like Long John Silver, Jim faces pirates and perils, making this novel an exciting read for those seeking adventure and bravery.

Book 2

'To Kill a Mockingbird'

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, published in 1960, delves into racial injustice and moral growth through Scout Finch's perspective in the Depression-era American South. Her father, Atticus Finch, an attorney, defends a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman. This novel is crucial for its potent message on humanity and justice, making it essential reading.

Book 3

'The Hobbit'

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien, released in 1937, is a fantasy novel that introduces readers to Middle-earth—a land filled with dragons, dwarves and elves. It tells the story of Bilbo Baggins' quest to win a share of treasure guarded by Smaug the dragon. This book is perfect for those looking to escape into a richly imagined world full of adventure and magic.

Book 4

'Little Women'

Little Women first published in two volumes in 1868-1869, centers on the lives of four sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March—growing up during the Civil War era in America. It explores themes such as love, duty, war, and gender roles through their journey from childhood to womanhood. This novel remains relevant for its portrayal of family dynamics and individual aspirations.