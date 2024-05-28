Next Article

Read these books

Unravel mysteries: Read books filled with riddles and codes

By Anujj Trehaan 10:58 am May 28, 202410:58 am

What's the story Books that weave riddles and codes into their narrative invite readers into an interactive experience, challenging them to solve puzzles alongside characters. This unique genre blends the thrill of mystery with the satisfaction of puzzle-solving, making each page a quest for answers. Here are some captivating reads that promise to engage your mind and spark your curiosity.

Book 1

'The Westing Game'

The Westing Game by Ellen Raskin is a gripping mystery novel where sixteen heirs compete to solve the puzzle left behind by millionaire Samuel W. Westing. This book combines a cleverly constructed plot with a diverse cast of characters, each bringing their strengths to this intricate game. It's an engaging read for those who love puzzles and unraveling secrets.

Book 2

'Chasing Vermeer'

Chasing Vermeer by Blue Balliett follows two sixth-graders, Petra Andalee and Calder Pillay, as they delve into the world of art history to solve a mystery surrounding a stolen painting. The novel is peppered with pentominoes and coded messages that readers can decipher alongside the protagonists. It's an educational adventure that makes art history exciting and accessible.

Book 3

'Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library'

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library by Chris Grabenstein is an exhilarating adventure set in the most extraordinary library ever designed. Twelve-year-old Kyle Keeley finds himself competing in an overnight challenge filled with puzzles and games devised by the eccentric game maker, Luigi Lemoncello. This book celebrates creativity, teamwork, and the joy of solving puzzles, making it a captivating read for individuals of all ages.

Book 4

'The Mysterious Benedict Society'

The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart introduces us to four gifted children selected for a secret mission that requires them to go undercover at the Learning Institute for the Very Enlightened. The team must solve riddles and break codes to uncover a sinister plot. This series is perfect for readers who enjoy complex characters, brain teasers, and moral dilemmas.