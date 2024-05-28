Next Article

Globetrotter's digest: World culture exploration books that are worth reading

What's the story Exploring world cultures through books enriches our understanding and appreciation of humanity's diverse tapestry. Books act as windows into the customs, traditions, and daily lives of people globally. This selection aims to guide readers on a literary journey across continents, showcasing the beauty and complexity of various cultures with engaging narratives, thus highlighting the interconnectedness of our world.

'The Silk Roads: A New History of the World '

The Silk Roads: A New History of the World by Peter Frankopan shifts the focus from Western-centric historical narratives to the heart of Asia, where trade routes forged civilizations. This book provides a comprehensive overview of how commerce and culture traveled along these paths, shaping much of today's world. It's an enlightening read for those interested in how interconnected our global history truly is.

'In Paris'

In Paris: Twenty Women on Life in the City of Light by Jeanne Damas and Lauren Bastide provides an intimate look into Parisian life through 20 women's stories. These narratives reveal various aspects of Parisian culture, including fashion and cuisine, set in one of the world's most captivating cities. This collection celebrates female perspectives and the essence of urban living.

'Eating My Way Through Italy'

Eating My Way Through Italy: Heading Off the Main Roads to Discover the Hidden Treasures of Italian Food by Elizabeth Minchilli invites readers on a culinary adventure beyond Italy's popular tourist spots. Minchilli explores regional specialties and traditional dishes with local chefs and food enthusiasts, making it a mouthwatering read for anyone passionate about Italian cuisine or looking for inspiration for their next trip.

'The Little Book of Ikigai'

The Little Book of Ikigai: The Essential Japanese Way to Finding Your Purpose in Life by Ken Mogi introduces readers to ikigai—a concept that emphasizes finding joy in small things as a path to fulfillment. Through exploring various aspects of Japanese culture that embody this philosophy, Mogi offers insights into living a purposeful life while providing a cultural lens into Japan's rich traditions.