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If ordinary skiing isn't enough, try heli-skiing

By Simran Jeet 12:16 pm Jul 08, 202612:16 pm

What's the story

Heli-skiing in Lesotho offers a unique adventure for thrill-seekers. The African nation, known for its mountainous terrain, provides an exhilarating experience as you ski down untouched slopes. With its high-altitude peaks and stunning landscapes, Lesotho is an ideal destination for those looking to combine the excitement of heli-skiing with breathtaking views. Here is what you need to know about this thrilling activity.