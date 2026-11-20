Planning a trip to Helsinki? Explore these nearby islands
What's the story
Helsinki, the capital of Finland, is surrounded by a number of islands that make for the perfect day trip. These islands offer a mix of nature, history, and culture to explore. From lush greenery to historical sites, each island has something unique to offer. Whether you want to relax in nature or explore Finnish history, these islands make for an ideal getaway from the city.
Fortress Island
Explore Suomenlinna Fortress Island
Suomenlinna is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a must-visit for history buffs. This sea fortress built on six islands offers a glimpse into Finland's military history.
You can walk through its walls, visit museums, and enjoy panoramic views of the Gulf of Finland.
The island also has cafes and shops to keep you entertained during your visit.
Nature retreat
Discover nature on Seurasaari Island
Seurasaari Island is famous for its open-air museum and natural beauty. The island is dotted with traditional Finnish buildings from different parts of the country.
Visitors can stroll along the trails, surrounded by forests and lakes, while learning about Finnish architecture and rural life at the museum.
Seurasaari also offers peaceful spots for picnics or just soaking in the tranquility of nature.
Cultural hub
Experience culture at Lonna Island
Lonna Island serves as a cultural hub with its vibrant arts scene and events all year round.
This small island is home to a restaurant that serves local delicacies with stunning sea views.
You can attend various cultural events, or just relax on the beach while soaking in the artistic vibe of this unique destination.
Leisure spot
Enjoy leisure activities on Pihlajasaari Island
Pihlajasaari Island is perfect for those looking for leisure activities like swimming or sunbathing on sandy beaches.
The island has well-maintained trails for walking or cycling through lush greenery, away from city life.
It also has saunas where visitors can experience traditional Finnish sauna culture amidst serene surroundings.