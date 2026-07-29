Explore Helsinki on foot with these beautiful trails
What's the story
Helsinki is a city that can be explored on foot, thanks to its beautiful walking trails. These paths not only give you a chance to explore the city's rich history and culture, but also its stunning natural beauty. From coastal routes to urban parks, Helsinki has something for everyone. Here are some of the best walking trails in Helsinki that promise a memorable experience.
#1
Coastal path along Kaivopuisto
The coastal path along Kaivopuisto is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. The trail offers stunning views of the Baltic Sea and the nearby islands.
As you walk, you will come across historical landmarks, such as the Uspenski Cathedral and the Presidential Palace.
The path is well-maintained and ideal for leisurely strolls or brisk walks.
#2
Linnanmaki amusement park area
Linnanmaki amusement park area has more than just rides; it has some amazing walking trails to explore.
The area is dotted with gardens and green spaces, making it a peaceful retreat from the busy city life.
You can walk through the lush greenery while enjoying panoramic views of Helsinki from different vantage points.
#3
Seurasaari Open-Air Museum Trail
Seurasaari Open-Air Museum offers a unique opportunity to explore Finnish history through its collection of traditional wooden buildings from different parts of Finland.
The island also has beautiful nature trails where you can enjoy peace while learning about Finland's architectural heritage.
The trail takes you through dense forests, with occasional glimpses of the museum's exhibits.
#4
Alppiharju Park Circuit
Alppiharju Park Circuit is an ideal choice for those looking for a mix of urban life and nature.
This circuit goes through Alppiharju Park, which is famous for its beautiful gardens and walking paths.
The circuit is perfect for joggers or anyone looking for a quick escape from the city's hustle and bustle, without going too far from central Helsinki.