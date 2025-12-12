Heading to Georgia? You must try these herb-infused snacks

Georgia , the country, is famous for its rich culinary heritage and unique flavors. Among its many offerings, herb-infused snacks stand out as a delightful experience for the taste buds. These snacks are not just tasty but also reflect the diverse flora of the region. From savory to aromatic, these snacks give an insight into Georgian culture and traditions. Here are some must-try, herb-infused Georgian snacks that promise a flavorful journey.

#1 Khachapuri with fresh herbs Khachapuri is a staple in Georgian cuisine, and when infused with fresh herbs like cilantro and dill, it takes on a whole new level of flavor. This cheese-filled bread is usually enjoyed as a snack or light meal. The addition of herbs gives an aromatic twist to the traditional dish, making it more appealing to those who love herbal notes in their food.

#2 Pkhali variations with herbs Pkhali is another traditional Georgian dish made from minced vegetables mixed with ground walnuts and spices. When prepared with herbs like parsley or mint, it becomes even more flavorful. The herb-infused pkhali can be made from various vegetables such as spinach or beetroot, giving you a variety of flavors to choose from while enjoying this nutritious snack.

#3 Herb-infused churchkhela While churchkhela is usually known for its sweet taste, some variations also include subtle hints of herbs like basil or thyme. This twist adds an unexpected depth to the otherwise sweet treat made from nuts coated in grape juice and flour dough. The herb-infused version offers a unique contrast between sweetness and savory notes.