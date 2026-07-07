Herbs and spices are the best way to add flavor without adding salt

5 tricks to use less salt in cooking

By Vinita Jain 02:52 pm Jul 07, 202602:52 pm

What's the story

Reducing added salt in your cooking can be a healthy choice, especially for beginners. With a few simple techniques, you can enhance the flavor of your dishes without relying on excess salt. Here are five practical ways to cut down on added salt while still enjoying delicious meals. These tips focus on using natural ingredients and alternative methods to create flavorful dishes that cater to your taste buds.