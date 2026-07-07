5 tricks to use less salt in cooking
What's the story
Reducing added salt in your cooking can be a healthy choice, especially for beginners. With a few simple techniques, you can enhance the flavor of your dishes without relying on excess salt. Here are five practical ways to cut down on added salt while still enjoying delicious meals. These tips focus on using natural ingredients and alternative methods to create flavorful dishes that cater to your taste buds.
Flavorful alternatives
Use herbs and spices
Herbs and spices are the best way to add flavor without adding salt. Basil, oregano, thyme, and rosemary are some of the herbs that can amp up your dishes. Spices like cumin, coriander, and paprika can also add depth to your cooking. Experimenting with different combinations will help you find flavors that suit your palate.
Natural zest
Incorporate citrus juices
Citrus juices like lemon or lime can add a refreshing tang to your dishes. The acidity of citrus fruits helps balance flavors and can make up for the lack of salt. A splash of lemon juice over vegetables or in dressings can make them taste better without adding sodium.
Smart choices
Opt for low-sodium alternatives
When buying packaged products like canned beans or broths, opt for low-sodium versions. These products have less added salt but still offer essential flavors for cooking. By choosing low-sodium options, you have better control over how much salt you add to your meals.
Quality matters
Focus on fresh ingredients
Using fresh ingredients is an effective way to reduce added salt in your cooking. Fresh vegetables, fruits, and whole grains are naturally flavorful and require less seasoning than processed ones. They also provide essential nutrients that contribute to overall health.
Tangy twists
Experiment with vinegar-based dressings
Vinegar-based dressings provide a tangy kick without needing much added salt. Balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar mixed with olive oil makes for a delicious dressing for salads or roasted vegetables. The acidity from the vinegar enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them with sodium.