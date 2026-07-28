Easy ways to protect your data on public computers
What's the story
Using public computers can be a necessity at times, but it comes with its own risks. Without proper precautions, your personal data can be compromised. Here are some practical tips to keep your information secure while using shared devices. By following these guidelines, you can minimize the risk of data breaches and protect your privacy.
Tip 1
Avoid saving passwords
Never save passwords on public computers.
Most browsers prompt you to save login credentials for convenience, but this is a huge security risk.
If someone else uses the same computer, they could easily access your accounts.
Instead, use a password manager, or write down your passwords in a secure place that is not accessible to others.
Tip 2
Clear browsing history and cache
Always clear your browsing history and cache before logging out of a public computer. This helps erase traces of your online activity from the device's memory.
Most browsers have an option to clear this data under settings or preferences.
Doing so reduces the chances of someone else seeing what sites you visited or getting access to any stored information.
Tip 3
Use incognito or private mode
Whenever possible, use incognito or private mode when using public computers.
This feature prevents the browser from storing any history, cookies, or site data after you close the window.
It is especially useful for temporary sessions where you do not want any personal information saved on the machine.
Tip 4
Log out from all accounts
Before leaving a public computer, make sure you log out from all accounts completely. This includes email, social media, and any other services that require authentication.
Simply closing the browser window may not be enough, as some sites keep users logged in by default.
Tip 5
Avoid accessing sensitive information
Refrain from accessing sensitive information like bank accounts or confidential work emails on public computers whenever possible.
The risk of interception or unauthorized access is higher in shared environments, where security measures may not be robust enough to protect sensitive data effectively.