Non-stop hiccups? Try these home remedies

Hiccups are an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm muscle, followed by a sudden closure of the vocal cords, which produces the characteristic "hic" sound. They can be annoying and sometimes even embarrassing, but they are usually harmless. While hiccups often go away on their own, some home remedies may provide relief. Here are five easy ways to help stop hiccups at home.

Tip 1 Drink water quickly Drinking water quickly can help interrupt the hiccup reflex. Take a glass of cold water and drink it rapidly without pausing between sips. The act of swallowing may stimulate the vagus nerve, which could help reset the diaphragm's rhythm and stop hiccups.

Tip 2 Hold your breath Holding your breath increases carbon dioxide levels in your blood, which may help relax the diaphragm muscle. Take a deep breath and hold it for as long as comfortable before exhaling slowly. Repeat this process a couple of times if necessary.

Tip 3 Swallow a teaspoon of sugar Swallowing sugar is thought to work by stimulating the vagus nerve through its grainy texture. Take one teaspoon of granulated sugar and place it on the back of your tongue without chewing. Allow it to dissolve slowly in your mouth before swallowing.

Tip 4 Use vinegar or lemon juice The sour taste of vinegar or lemon juice may distract your nerves and interrupt the hiccup reflex. Take one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and swallow it directly. The strong flavor can provide a jolt to your system, potentially stopping hiccups.