Art lovers, here's why you should visit Vienna next
What's the story
Vienna, the city of music and culture, is also home to some of the most underrated art galleries. While most tourists flock to famous museums, these hidden gems offer a unique glimpse into the contemporary and historical art scenes. Exploring these lesser-known spaces can be a rewarding experience for those seeking to delve deeper into Vienna's artistic heritage. Here are some of the city's best-kept secrets in art.
#1
The Essl Collection
The Essl Collection is a private collection that focuses on contemporary Austrian and international art.
Located just outside Vienna, this gallery houses works by artists such as Erwin Wurm and Franz West.
The collection is known for its diverse range of mediums, including painting, sculpture, and photography.
Visitors can enjoy rotating exhibitions that highlight both established and emerging artists.
#2
Galerie Krinzinger
Galerie Krinzinger is one of Vienna's leading contemporary art galleries, showcasing cutting-edge works from both Austrian and international artists.
Founded in 1980, it has become a platform for innovative artistic expressions.
The gallery hosts regular exhibitions featuring painting, installation, video art, and more. Its focus on experimental art makes it a must-visit for those interested in contemporary trends.
#3
Kunsthaus Wien - Art Brut Center
Kunsthaus Wien's Art Brut Center is dedicated to the appreciation of outsider art or art brut.
This unique collection features works created by self-taught artists who often operate outside the traditional art world.
The center provides insight into the creative processes of these individuals, showcasing their unique perspectives through painting, drawing, and sculpture.
#4
21er Haus
21er Haus is a contemporary art museum that focuses on modern Austrian art from 1945 to the present day.
This museum is a part of the MuseumsQuartier complex in Vienna and features a rotating exhibition program with works from renowned artists such as Maria Lassnig and Arnulf Rainer.
Its focus on modernity makes it an important stop for anyone interested in current artistic developments.
#5
Belvedere 21
Belvedere 21 is another contemporary art space within Vienna's Belvedere complex.
It focuses on post-World War II Austrian art, while also showcasing international contemporary works through temporary exhibitions.
The building itself is an architectural highlight, with its mid-century design providing an interesting backdrop to the artworks displayed inside.