These waterfalls in Quebec are truly worth visiting
What's the story
Quebec is home to some of the most stunning waterfalls, but not all of them are popular. These hidden gems are perfect for those looking for a peaceful escape into nature. From remote locations to breathtaking views, these waterfalls promise a unique experience, away from the crowded tourist spots. Here are some of Quebec's lesser-known waterfalls that are worth visiting for their beauty and tranquility.
#1
Chutes de la Petite Riviere
Chutes de la Petite Riviere is a hidden gem located near Saint-Jean-de-Matha. This waterfall is not as popular as others in Quebec, but it offers a serene environment for visitors.
The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs into a calm pool below, making it an ideal spot for picnicking and relaxation.
The surrounding forest adds to the natural beauty of the area, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers.
#2
Parc regional des chutes Monte-a-Peine
Parc regional des Chutes Monte-a-Peine is another lesser-known spot where you can witness stunning waterfalls.
Located near Saint-Jean-de-Matha, this park features several trails that lead to different viewpoints of the cascading water.
The park's diverse flora and fauna make it an interesting place for hiking enthusiasts.
One can explore various trails of varying difficulty levels while enjoying the peaceful sounds of nature.
#3
Chutes de la Marmite
Chutes de la Marmite is situated in the heart of Mauricie National Park.
This secluded waterfall is not easily accessible, but those who make the effort are rewarded with breathtaking views.
The waterfall plunges dramatically into a rocky gorge, creating a mesmerizing sight for visitors.
Surrounded by lush greenery and wildlife, this spot offers an immersive experience in Quebec's natural beauty.
#4
Les Chutes du Ruisseau des Piles
Les Chutes du Ruisseau des Piles are located within Parc national du Canada de la Mauricie, providing stunning views without the crowds of other tourist spots.
These waterfalls are accessible via well-maintained trails, allowing visitors to enjoy the peaceful surroundings while taking in the breathtaking views of cascading waters over smooth rocks into crystal-clear pools below.