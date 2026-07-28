These waterfalls in Quebec are truly worth visiting

Chutes de la Petite Riviere is a hidden gem located near Saint-Jean-de-Matha. This waterfall is not as popular as others in Quebec, but it offers a serene environment for visitors.

The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs into a calm pool below, making it an ideal spot for picnicking and relaxation.

The surrounding forest adds to the natural beauty of the area, making it a perfect getaway for nature lovers.