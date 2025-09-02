When in Himachal Pradesh, visit these hot springs
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh, located in northern India, is famous for its scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings. Among its numerous natural marvels, are concealed hot springs that present a rare opportunity of relaxation and rejuvenation. These geothermal marvels are located all over the region, giving visitors an opportunity to bathe in warm waters amidst mesmerizing views. Here are some offbeat hot springs in HP that guarantee a refreshing experience.
#1
Manikaran's therapeutic waters
Manikaran, near Kullu, is known for its hot springs, which are said to have therapeutic properties. The water here is mineral-rich and remains hot at an approximate 94 degrees Celsius. Tourists can relax with a refreshing soak and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Parvati Valley. The place also provides the opportunity to trek and tour nearby attractions.
#2
Tattapani's healing springs
Tattapani, located around 51 kilometers away from Shimla, is another place famous for its healing hot springs. The sulfur-rich waters here are believed to cure joint pain and skin diseases. With temperatures ranging from 65 degrees Celsius to 86 degrees Celsius, the springs offer the perfect place to unwind in the lap of nature.
#3
Vashisht's natural baths
Not far from Manali, Vashisht village has natural hot water baths that are a major attraction for both locals and tourists alike. The village offers separate bathing areas for men and women where tourists can soak themselves in warm waters coming from underground springs. With lush greenery and snow-capped peaks surrounding it, Vashisht is an idyllic place to unwind.
#4
Kalath's serene retreat
Kalath is a small village situated about six miles from Manali on the banks of Beas River. The village has a few natural hot water pools where tourists can take a calm dip away from the swarming crowds. From what we hear, the mineral-rich water at Kalath is said to cure ailments, making it a perfect place for those looking for peace in nature's lap.