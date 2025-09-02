When in Himachal Pradesh, visit these hot springs

Himachal Pradesh , located in northern India, is famous for its scenic beauty and peaceful surroundings. Among its numerous natural marvels, are concealed hot springs that present a rare opportunity of relaxation and rejuvenation. These geothermal marvels are located all over the region, giving visitors an opportunity to bathe in warm waters amidst mesmerizing views. Here are some offbeat hot springs in HP that guarantee a refreshing experience.

#1 Manikaran's therapeutic waters Manikaran, near Kullu, is known for its hot springs, which are said to have therapeutic properties. The water here is mineral-rich and remains hot at an approximate 94 degrees Celsius. Tourists can relax with a refreshing soak and enjoy the scenic beauty of the Parvati Valley. The place also provides the opportunity to trek and tour nearby attractions.

#2 Tattapani's healing springs Tattapani, located around 51 kilometers away from Shimla, is another place famous for its healing hot springs. The sulfur-rich waters here are believed to cure joint pain and skin diseases. With temperatures ranging from 65 degrees Celsius to 86 degrees Celsius, the springs offer the perfect place to unwind in the lap of nature.

#3 Vashisht's natural baths Not far from Manali, Vashisht village has natural hot water baths that are a major attraction for both locals and tourists alike. The village offers separate bathing areas for men and women where tourists can soak themselves in warm waters coming from underground springs. With lush greenery and snow-capped peaks surrounding it, Vashisht is an idyllic place to unwind.