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How to dress elegantly for high tea

By Simran Jeet 06:08 pm Jun 05, 202606:08 pm

What's the story

Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable style, and their high tea fashion choices are no different. From elegant dresses to chic accessories, these stars always manage to look effortlessly stylish for afternoon gatherings. Be it a casual meet-up or a formal event, Bollywood's leading ladies have a knack for picking outfits that are both fashionable and comfortable. Here's a look at some of their best high tea fashion secrets.