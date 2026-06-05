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How to dress elegantly for high tea
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How to dress elegantly for high tea

By Simran Jeet
Jun 05, 2026
06:08 pm
What's the story

Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable style, and their high tea fashion choices are no different. From elegant dresses to chic accessories, these stars always manage to look effortlessly stylish for afternoon gatherings. Be it a casual meet-up or a formal event, Bollywood's leading ladies have a knack for picking outfits that are both fashionable and comfortable. Here's a look at some of their best high tea fashion secrets.

Dress styles

Elegant dresses for every occasion

Bollywood actresses often opt for elegant dresses that strike the perfect balance between sophistication and comfort. Midi dresses with floral prints or solid colors are a favorite choice. These dresses usually have simple silhouettes, with subtle detailing like ruffles or lace trims, which add an element of grace without overshadowing the overall look.

Accessories

Accessorizing with finesse

Accessories play a crucial role in completing any high tea outfit. Bollywood stars tend to keep it minimalistic with delicate jewelry like stud earrings or thin bracelets. A stylish handbag is also a staple, as it serves both functionality and style. Sunglasses may also be added to give an extra touch of glamour while keeping it practical.

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Footwear

Footwear choices that complement outfits

Footwear is an important part of high tea fashion, and Bollywood celebrities usually go for comfortable, yet stylish options. Classic pumps or block heels are favorites, as they provide the necessary comfort for long hours of sitting and mingling. Flats also make an appearance from time to time, especially when paired with more casual outfits.

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Color palette

Embracing pastel hues

Pastel hues are a staple in the high tea wardrobe of Bollywood stars. Soft pinks, mint greens, and lavender shades add a touch of elegance, without being too loud. These colors are ideal for afternoon events where the lighting is soft, and the colors need to be subtle yet eye-catching.

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