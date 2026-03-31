Alaska's northern lights: All about this stunning phenomenon

﻿Alaska 's northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, are a natural phenomenon that draws thousands of travelers every year. The colorful lights in the sky make for a surreal sight, something you can experience while hiking in the wilderness. The trails give you a chance to explore Alaska's beauty while watching the sky light up. Here's how you can plan your adventure.

Timing Best time to visit for aurora viewing The best time to witness the northern lights in Alaska is between September and April. During these months, the nights are longer, giving you a better chance of spotting the auroras. The peak activity usually occurs around midnight but can be seen as early as 6 p.m. and as late as 3 a.m. Planning your hike during these months increases your chances of witnessing this spectacular display.

Trails Top hiking trails for aurora viewing Several trails across Alaska offer ideal spots for aurora viewing. One popular option is Kincaid Park in Anchorage, which has wide-open spaces, away from city lights. Another great option is Denali National Park, which offers stunning landscapes, along with aurora sightings. For those looking for a more remote experience, Fairbanks' Chena River State Recreation Area provides solitude and excellent visibility.

Advertisement

Preparation Preparing for your hike Proper preparation is key to a successful aurora hike in Alaska. Dress in layers to stay warm in cold temperatures, and wear sturdy boots suitable for uneven terrain. Carry essentials like water, snacks, and a flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries. A camera with manual settings can help capture the northern lights' beauty.

Advertisement