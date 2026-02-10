Hiking in France: Salt marsh trails worth exploring

France 's salt marshes are a hiker's paradise, offering unique landscapes and rich biodiversity. These natural wonders provide trails that let you explore the delicate ecosystems formed by the interplay of land and sea. Walking through these regions, you can witness a variety of flora and fauna, all while enjoying the tranquility of the marshlands. Here are some of the best salt marsh trails in France.

Guérande Discovering Guerande's salt marshes Guerande is famous for its expansive salt marshes, which have been harvested for centuries. The region has a number of well-marked trails that allow visitors to explore this historic landscape. While walking through these paths, hikers can learn about traditional salt production methods and spot a variety of bird species that call this area home.

Marais Poitevin Exploring Marais Poitevin Often referred to as the "Green Venice," Marais Poitevin is another stunning network of canals and marshes. This region provides a unique hiking experience with its lush greenery and calm waters. Hikers can explore different trails that take them through picturesque villages and offer opportunities for birdwatching.

Advertisement

Bay of Biscay Venturing into Bay of Biscay's marshlands The Bay of Biscay's marshlands are famous for their rich biodiversity and scenic beauty. The trails here take you through diverse landscapes, from coastal dunes to wetlands teeming with wildlife. Hikers can spot various plant species adapted to saline conditions, as well as migratory birds visiting during different seasons.

Advertisement

Camargue Navigating Camargue's unique ecosystem Camargue is famous for its one-of-a-kind ecosystem, which is a mix of freshwater and seawater. The region is dotted with trails that lead through this diverse habitat, where you can spot flamingos wading in shallow waters or wild horses galloping across open fields. The Camargue's unique environment makes it a must-visit for nature lovers.