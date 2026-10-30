Hiking in Iceland: 5 trails with breathtaking views
What's the story
Iceland is famous for its otherworldly landscapes, especially its volcanic trails. These treks give you an opportunity to explore the raw beauty of the land, with active volcanoes and unique geological formations. From the rugged terrain to the serene beauty, these trails are a must for adventure seekers. Here are some of Iceland's most stunning volcanic trails that will leave you awestruck.
#1
Landmannalaugar: A geothermal wonderland
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and geothermal activity.
The Laugavegur Trail starts here and takes you through a landscape of hot springs, lava fields, and colorful hills.
The region's unique geology makes it a photographer's paradise.
Hikers can also relax in natural hot pools after a long day on the trail.
#2
Askja: A remote volcanic caldera
Askja is located in Iceland's remote central highlands and features a massive caldera formed by volcanic eruptions.
The area is accessible only during summer months due to harsh weather conditions in winter.
Hikers can explore the caldera and its surrounding areas, including Viti crater lake, which is known for its striking blue color.
#3
Reykjanes Peninsula: A geothermal hotspot
The Reykjanes Peninsula is home to several geothermal areas, including Seltun and Krysuvik.
These regions feature bubbling mud pools, steaming vents, and colorful mineral deposits created by volcanic activity over centuries.
The peninsula also offers shorter hiking routes for those looking for an easier trek while still experiencing Iceland's dynamic geology.
#4
Snaefellsnes Peninsula: Diverse landscapes
The Snaefellsnes Peninsula is often called *Iceland in miniature* because of its diverse landscapes, from lava fields to glaciers.
The Snaefellsjokull National Park, in particular, has some amazing volcanic trails, including those leading to Snaefellsjokull glacier.
This glacier-covered stratovolcano gives breathtaking views over the Atlantic Ocean on clear days.
#5
Fimmvorduhals: Between two glaciers
Fimmvorduhals is a popular hiking trail between Eyjafjallajokull and Myrdalsjokull glaciers. It offers stunning views of waterfalls, valleys, and mountains.
The trail is famous for its challenging terrain, making it a favorite among experienced hikers.
The trek offers breathtaking views of Iceland's natural beauty, making it a unique adventure for those seeking an unforgettable experience.