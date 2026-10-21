Lapland's most beautiful hiking trails: A list
What's the story
Finland's Lapland is a dream for hikers, with its untouched wilderness and stunning landscapes. From vast forests to crystal-clear lakes, the region offers a plethora of trails for every level of hiker. Be it an expert or a beginner, you will find something that suits your taste. Here is a guide to some of the best hiking trails in Finnish Lapland, so you can explore this magical land on foot.
#1
Kilpisjarvi: A hiker's paradise
Kilpisjarvi is famous for its breathtaking views and diverse terrain.
The trail around Saana Mountain is particularly popular, giving panoramic views of three countries: Finland, Sweden, and Norway.
The hike is moderately difficult, making it perfect for those looking for a challenge.
The area is also home to several species of flora and fauna, adding to the charm of this beautiful place.
#2
Lemmenjoki National Park: Wilderness awaits
Lemmenjoki National Park is one of Finland's largest national parks, offering endless opportunities for exploration.
The park's trails wind through dense forests, and along the banks of the Lemmenjoki River.
Hikers can enjoy solitude in this remote area while spotting reindeer or other wildlife.
The park also offers canoeing opportunities on its many waterways, making it an ideal destination for adventure lovers.
#3
Pyha-Luosto National Park: Unique landscapes
Pyha-Luosto National Park is famous for its unique landscapes, including ancient fells and deep ravines.
The park has a number of well-marked trails that let hikers explore these geological wonders at their own pace.
One of the most popular routes is the Pyha-Luosto Trail, which takes you through diverse ecosystems, from lush forests to barren tundra.
#4
Urho Kekkonen National Park: Vast expanses
Urho Kekkonen National Park spans over 2,500 square kilometers of pristine wilderness. It is a perfect place to hike away from crowds.
The park has a variety of terrains, from rolling hills to marshlands. It is a great place for birdwatching, especially during migration seasons.
This is when thousands of birds pass through this vital habitat every year.