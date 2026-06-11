Embark on an epic hiking adventure in Wales

Elan Valley

Discovering the Elan Valley Trails

The Elan Valley is home to a network of trails that wind through stunning reservoirs and rolling hills. The area is also known for its Victorian dams and aqueducts, making it a perfect combination of history and nature. Hikers can choose from various routes depending on their fitness level, with options ranging from easy walks to more challenging hikes. The valley's serene environment makes it ideal for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.