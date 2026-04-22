Is hiking better than running for your heart health?

While running is often considered the go-to exercise for cardiovascular health, hiking can be just as beneficial, if not more. Hiking engages different muscle groups, promotes mental well-being, and can be more accessible for some. Here are five ways hiking can boost your heart health, possibly even better than running.

#1 Engages multiple muscle groups Unlike running, which primarily targets the lower body, hiking engages multiple muscle groups. As you navigate uneven terrain, your core muscles and stabilizers are activated, providing a full-body workout. This increased muscle engagement can improve overall cardiovascular efficiency by enhancing circulation and reducing the risk of heart-related issues.

#2 Reduces stress levels Hiking in nature has been proven to reduce stress levels significantly. Lower stress levels are directly associated with improved heart health, as chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems. The calming effect of natural surroundings during a hike helps lower cortisol levels and promotes relaxation.

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#3 Improves balance and coordination Hiking on trails with varying elevations and obstacles improves balance and coordination skills. These skills are important for overall physical fitness and contribute to better cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of falls and injuries in daily life. Improved balance also means a more efficient use of energy during physical activities, which is good for heart health.

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#4 Encourages consistent physical activity One of the best things about hiking is that it encourages you to be physically active on a regular basis. Unlike running, which may feel monotonous to some, hiking offers different trails and scenery to explore every time. This variety keeps you motivated to stay active regularly, which is important for keeping your heart healthy.