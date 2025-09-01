5 simple hip exercises you need to try

Hip flexibility is essential for remaining mobile and injury-free. It largely contributes to our day-to-day activities, from walking to bending. Adding some particular exercises to your routine can improve your hip flexibility, which in turn would improve your posture and reduce discomfort. Here are five exercises that can help you improve your hip mobility effectively.

Tip 1 Butterfly stretch for inner thighs The butterfly stretch is perfect for your inner thighs and hips, making them more flexible. Simply sit on the floor, keeping your feet together and knees bent outwards. Hold your feet with both hands and press down on your knees with your elbows for a deeper stretch. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds while breathing deeply.

Tip 2 Hip flexor stretch for front hips This exercise works on stretching the front of the hips, which can get tight from sitting for long hours. Start in a lunge position with one foot forward and the other knee on the ground. Push your hips forward slightly until the hip flexor of the back leg feels the stretch. Hold for about 30 seconds before switching sides.

Tip 3 Pigeon pose for deep hip stretching The pigeon pose offers a deep stretch and targets various areas around the hips. Begin at a plank position, then bring one knee forward toward your wrist and extend the opposite leg straight back. Gently lower yourself onto your forearms or maintain an upright posture if more comfortable, holding this pose for up to one minute per side.

Tip 4 Seated forward bend for hamstrings and hips This exercise stretches both your hamstrings and hips at the same time. Simply sit with legs extended straight ahead; slowly lean forward from waist level without rounding your shoulders or back too much until you reach your toes (or as far as possible). Hold this stretch comfortably between 25 seconds up to 45 seconds depending upon your comfort levels.