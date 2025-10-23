5 simple exercises to boost hip mobility

Hip joint health is important for overall mobility and well-being. Regular exercise can improve hip flexibility, reduce pain, and prevent injuries. Here are five effective exercises that can help keep your hips healthy. These exercises target different muscle groups around the hip area, improving strength and flexibility. They are easy to perform and can be incorporated into daily routines without any special equipment.

Tip 1 Hip flexor stretch The hip flexor stretch targets the muscles at the front of your hips. Kneel on one knee with the other foot in front, forming a right angle with both legs. Push your hips forward gently until you feel a stretch in the front of your hip. Hold for 20-30 seconds and switch sides. This exercise helps improve flexibility and reduces tightness from prolonged sitting.

Tip 2 Glute bridge exercise The glute bridge exercise strengthens the glutes and lower back while also improving hip stability. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Lift your hips towards the ceiling by squeezing your glutes, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees. Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat ten to 15 times.

Tip 3 Seated leg lifts Seated leg lifts target both inner and outer thigh muscles, contributing to better hip support. Sit on a chair with feet flat on the ground; extend one leg straight out without locking the knee joint. Hold this position for a few seconds before lowering it back down slowly. Alternate legs after each set of 10 repetitions per side.

Tip 4 Standing side leg raises Standing side leg raises work on outer thigh muscles, improving balance and coordination. Stand next to a wall or chair for support if needed; lift one leg outwards while keeping it straight, then lower it slowly without touching the ground between repetitions—aiming for 10-15 lifts per side.