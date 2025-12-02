You must visit these flower fields in Hokkaido

Hokkaido, Japan 's northernmost island, is famous for its stunning flower fields that attract nature enthusiasts from all over the world. These colorful landscapes bloom during the summer months, making for a breathtaking sight. From lavender fields to a variety of other flowers, Hokkaido has it all. The fields not only offer a visual treat but also a peaceful escape into nature's beauty.

#1 Lavender fields in Furano Furano is famous for its lavender fields, which bloom from late June to early August. The vibrant purple stretches across the landscape, drawing tourists and photographers alike. The best time to visit is in July when the lavender is at its peak. Visitors can stroll through the fields, take photos, and even buy lavender products from local shops.

#2 Shikisai-no-Oka: A colorful patchwork Located in Biei, Shikisai-no-Oka is famous for its colorful patchwork of flower beds. The area features a variety of flowers including cosmos, marigolds, and sunflowers arranged in stunning patterns across the hillsides. The best time to visit is from June to October when different flowers are in bloom. The panoramic views make it a perfect spot for photography lovers.

#3 Farm Tomita: A floral paradise Farm Tomita is another popular destination in Furano, famous for its vast lavender fields and other seasonal flowers like poppies and tulips. The farm has several themed gardens and provides visitors with guided tours explaining the cultivation process of these blooms. It also has a shop selling unique lavender-based products such as essential oils and soaps.