Why Hong Kong women's life expectancy is at record high

Hong Kong women have a life expectancy of 88.4 years, a record high for the city, according to a recent report by the Census and Statistics Department. The figure is an increase from 88.1 years in 2023. In contrast, men in Hong Kong have a lower life expectancy at birth of 82.8 years, up from 82.5 years last year. Experts have highlighted the need for gender-specific solutions to address the challenges of the city's ageing population.

Influencing factors Reasons for increased longevity among women Academics and other specialists have identified several reasons for the higher life expectancy of women in Hong Kong. These include their greater social engagement, lower exposure to high-risk activities, and a willingness to seek help when needed. The findings were revealed in the report "Women and Men in Hong Kong," which analyzed various aspects of gender differences in the city.

Global standing Life expectancy rankings Though the World Health Organization does not rank Hong Kong in life expectancy as it is not a member state, statistics provider Worldometer puts the city at the top of its list. This is followed by Japan and South Korea. The high life expectancy rates highlight the effectiveness of healthcare systems and social structures in these regions.

Ageing population Rising elderly population in Hong Kong Hong Kong's total population reached 7.5 million, but the number of elderly residents aged 65 and above increased by 4.3% to 1.76 million, while children under 15 decreased by 4.7%, showing a shrinking youth population. Paul Yip Siu-fai, chair professor of population health at the University of Hong Kong, warned that the challenges posed by the city's ageing population are expected to grow significantly over the next five years, particularly given the current weak state of the economy.