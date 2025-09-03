Why Hong Kong women's life expectancy is at record high
What's the story
Hong Kong women have a life expectancy of 88.4 years, a record high for the city, according to a recent report by the Census and Statistics Department. The figure is an increase from 88.1 years in 2023. In contrast, men in Hong Kong have a lower life expectancy at birth of 82.8 years, up from 82.5 years last year. Experts have highlighted the need for gender-specific solutions to address the challenges of the city's ageing population.
Influencing factors
Reasons for increased longevity among women
Academics and other specialists have identified several reasons for the higher life expectancy of women in Hong Kong. These include their greater social engagement, lower exposure to high-risk activities, and a willingness to seek help when needed. The findings were revealed in the report "Women and Men in Hong Kong," which analyzed various aspects of gender differences in the city.
Global standing
Life expectancy rankings
Though the World Health Organization does not rank Hong Kong in life expectancy as it is not a member state, statistics provider Worldometer puts the city at the top of its list. This is followed by Japan and South Korea. The high life expectancy rates highlight the effectiveness of healthcare systems and social structures in these regions.
Ageing population
Rising elderly population in Hong Kong
Hong Kong's total population reached 7.5 million, but the number of elderly residents aged 65 and above increased by 4.3% to 1.76 million, while children under 15 decreased by 4.7%, showing a shrinking youth population. Paul Yip Siu-fai, chair professor of population health at the University of Hong Kong, warned that the challenges posed by the city's ageing population are expected to grow significantly over the next five years, particularly given the current weak state of the economy.
Social security
Growing demand for social and health services
According to the census, the demand for social and health services is increasing. Over 1.32 million people received social security allowances in 2024, up from 1.19 million in 2022, with more than half being women. Women seek psychiatric help more often than men, with 616,085 outpatient visits recorded in 2024, compared to 401,865 for men. Hospital visits and discharges overall rose to 2.02 million, up from 1.91 million in 2023, highlighting increasing mental health and medical needs across the city.