Planning a December trip? Don't miss Nagaland's vibrant Hornbill Festival
What's the story
Every year, Nagaland brings its diverse tribal cultures to life at the Hornbill Festival, a 10-day celebration showcasing the state's traditions, music, dance, food, and crafts. Held at Kisama Heritage Village near Kohima by the state government, the annual event will take place from December 1-10 this year. Known as the "Festival of Festivals," it offers visitors a glimpse into Nagaland's rich cultural heritage.
Cultural experiences
Explore traditions through performances, food, crafts
Visitors can watch traditional dances, folk music, and indigenous sports while exploring the festival's Naga Morungs, modeled after traditional village community houses. Handloom and handicraft exhibitions showcase local artistry, while food stalls offer regional cuisine. Other activities listed by the organizers include Naga wrestling, traditional games, the Naga King Chilli and pineapple eating contests, and the Hornbill Music Festival.
Kisama Heritage Village
Discover Nagaland's heritage at Kisama Village
Kisama Heritage Village is designed to resemble a traditional Naga settlement, with Morungs representing the different tribes and their architectural styles. Located about 12km from Kohima, the venue offers visitors a chance to explore traditional houses and learn about the region's cultural heritage. The village serves as the main venue for the annual Hornbill Festival.
Travel information
Plan your trip to the Hornbill Festival
The Hornbill Festival will run from December 1-10, and Dimapur, approximately 74km away from Kisama, has the nearest airport and railway station. Alternatively, visitors can also travel to Kohima and then take a taxi or bus to the festival venue. Those interested must arrange accommodation and transport in advance, as demand may rise during the festival.
Tourism boost
Taking India's heritage to more travelers
Beyond its popular tourist destinations, India is home to countless hidden heritage gems. InMobi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism to promote such treasures via AI-powered experiences on its Glance smart lock-screen platform. The collaboration aims to showcase both popular and lesser-known destinations and highlight the country's cultural heritage through curated digital content under the "Incredible India" banner.