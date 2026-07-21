Why horned melon deserves a place in your diet
What's the story
The horned melon, or kiwano, is an African fruit that is often overlooked. With its spiky exterior and bright green interior, this fruit is not just an unusual sight but also a natural hydration booster. Packed with water and essential nutrients, the horned melon can be a great addition to your diet. Here is how this exotic fruit can help keep you hydrated.
#1
Nutrient-rich composition
Horned melon is loaded with water, making it an ideal hydrating fruit. It is made up of 90% water, which helps keep you hydrated.
Apart from that, it is also packed with vitamin C, and antioxidants that help with overall health.
The presence of potassium also helps with electrolyte balance in the body.
#2
Low-calorie option
If you are looking for a low-calorie way to stay hydrated, horned melon is your best bet.
With just about 44 calories per 100 grams, it makes for a guilt-free snack option.
Its low-calorie content makes it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain or lose weight while ensuring proper hydration.
#3
Versatile culinary uses
Horned melon can be added to a number of dishes for a refreshing twist.
You can eat it raw by scooping out the flesh, or blend it into smoothies for an extra nutrient boost.
It can also be used in salads or desserts, adding both flavor and texture to your meals.
Tip 1
Easy to prepare
Preparing horned melon is simple and requires no special equipment.
Just cut the fruit in half, and scoop out the jelly-like flesh with a spoon.
The seeds are edible and add a crunchy texture to the fruit's soft interior.
This ease of preparation makes it accessible for anyone looking to incorporate this hydrating fruit into their diet regularly.