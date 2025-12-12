Horse gram for breakfast: 5 must-try recipes

Horse gram, a lesser-known legume, is packed with protein and fiber, making it an ideal breakfast option for those looking to stay satiated. Its unique nutritional profile makes it a great choice for anyone looking to boost their morning meal. Here are five breakfast ideas using horse gram that can help you feel fuller for longer, without compromising on taste or variety.

Dish 1 Horse gram porridge delight Horse gram porridge is a simple yet nutritious breakfast option. Soak horse gram overnight and cook it until soft. Blend the cooked grains with water or milk to get a smooth consistency. Add spices like cumin and black pepper for flavor. This porridge is not only filling but also provides essential nutrients like iron and calcium.

Dish 2 Spicy horse gram pancakes For a savory twist, try making spicy horse gram pancakes. Grind soaked horse gram into a batter with green chilies, ginger, and coriander leaves. Cook the batter on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are rich in protein and can be served with yogurt or chutney for added taste.

Dish 3 Nutritious horse gram idli Idli made from horse gram batter is another innovative breakfast idea. Soak horse gram with rice and ferment overnight. Steam the batter in idli molds to get soft, fluffy cakes. These idlis are high in fiber and can be paired with sambar or coconut chutney for a wholesome meal.

Dish 4 Flavorful horse gram upma Horse gram upma is an interesting take on the traditional South Indian dish. Roast semolina with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped vegetables like carrots or peas. Add cooked horse gram to the mixture for an extra punch of nutrition without changing the texture much.