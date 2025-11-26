Delicious horse gram recipes you need to try

Horse gram, a lesser-known legume, is packed with nutrients and has been a staple in many traditional cuisines. Rich in protein, iron, and calcium, this versatile ingredient can be used in several dishes. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the unique flavor and health benefits of horse gram. From savory to hearty, these dishes are sure to delight your taste buds.

Dish 1 Horse gram soup with spices Horse gram soup is a warm, comforting dish that combines the earthy flavor of the legume with aromatic spices. To make this soup, cook the soaked horse gram until soft and blend it with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. Add vegetables like carrots and spinach for added nutrition. This soup is not just delicious but also aids digestion and boosts immunity.

Dish 2 Spicy horse gram curry A spicy horse gram curry can be a perfect accompaniment to rice or flatbreads. Start by cooking the soaked horse gram until tender. Sauté onions, tomatoes, garlic, and ginger with spices like chili powder and garam masala to make a rich base. Add the cooked horse gram to this mixture and simmer until the flavors meld together. This curry is both filling and flavorful.

Dish 3 Horse gram salad with vegetables For a refreshing twist on horse gram, try making a salad with fresh vegetables. Cook the horse gram until tender but firm. Toss it with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions. Drizzle with lemon juice or olive oil for added zestiness. This salad is perfect for those looking for a light yet nutritious meal option.

Dish 4 Horse gram pancakes (dosa) Horse gram pancakes are an innovative way to enjoy this legume's benefits in breakfast form. Soak horse gram overnight before grinding it into a smooth batter along with rice or urad dal for texture variation if desired. Cook on a hot griddle like regular dosas till golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with chutney or sambar on the side.