Hot air ballooning 101: 5 breathtaking aerial views 

Hot air ballooning is perhaps the best way to explore Africa 's diverse landscapes. Be it the vast savannahs or the lush forests, nothing gives you a better view of the continent's natural beauty than this mode of travel. The experience of watching wildlife and scenery unfold from a bird's-eye perspective is simply unforgettable! Here are some stunning African landscapes you can explore through hot air ballooning.

Serengeti Serengeti National Park: Aerial wildlife views The Serengeti National Park of Tanzania is famous for its annual migration of wildebeest and zebras. Hot air ballooning over this park gives you an opportunity to witness these animals traverse the plains in large numbers. The early morning flights give you a view of predators like lions and cheetahs on the hunt and other wildlife like elephants and giraffes.

Maasai Mara Maasai Mara: Endless plains from above In Kenya, the Maasai Mara is another prime hot air ballooning spot. Famous for its rolling grasslands and acacia trees, this reserve offers breathtaking aerial views. From the balloon, passengers can spot herds of antelope, buffaloes, and even hippos in the rivers below. The experience often includes a sunrise flight followed by a traditional breakfast on landing.

Namib Desert Namib Desert: Dunes and vastness The Namib Desert in Namibia is known for its towering, color-changing sand dunes, depending on where the sun is positioned. A hot air balloon ride here reveals not just these stunning dunes but also ancient riverbeds and scant vegetation that sustains unique desert wildlife such as oryxes and springboks.

Okavango Delta Okavango Delta: Waterways from above Botswana's Okavango Delta is a verdant oasis bursting with life in the middle of a desert. Balloon rides over this delta offer a glimpse of complex waterways dotted with hippos, crocodiles, and countless varieties of birds. From this viewpoint, one can truly appreciate how water defines life in the region.