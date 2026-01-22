These East Asian hot springs are a waste of time! 

East Asia is famous for its hot springs, which are a major tourist attraction. However, some of these places can be a bit overrated, with visitors expecting too much from the experience. In this article, we look at five such hot springs that may not live up to the hype. By knowing what to expect, travelers can make better choices and enjoy more authentic experiences elsewhere.

#1 Beppu's crowded pools Beppu in Japan is famous for its numerous hot springs but can get extremely crowded. The influx of tourists can take away the peace and quiet that many people look for in a hot spring experience. The high number of visitors also means higher prices and less personalized service. Travelers may want to explore less popular spots in Japan for a more tranquil setting.

#2 Wulai's commercialized atmosphere Wulai in Taiwan is famous for its scenic beauty and indigenous culture. However, it has become quite commercialized over the years. The commercialization can take away from the authentic cultural experience that many travelers seek. The presence of souvenir shops and tourist traps can make it difficult to enjoy the natural beauty of the area without distractions.

#3 Sulfur springs in Huangshan Huangshan's sulfur springs are famous for their healing properties, but they can be a bit too pungent for some visitors. The strong smell of sulfur may be off-putting for those looking for a relaxing soak. Although the views around Huangshan are breathtaking, the springs themselves may not be worth the visit if you're sensitive to strong odors.

#4 Jeju Island's tourist crowds Jeju Island in South Korea has several hot spring resorts, but they are often packed with tourists. The influx of visitors can make it difficult to enjoy a peaceful soak in natural surroundings. While Jeju Island has plenty of other attractions, its hot springs may not offer the serene escape that some travelers desire.