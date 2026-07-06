Add cowpeas to your daily diet

Why cowpeas are one of the healthiest legumes

By Simran Jeet 12:23 pm Jul 06, 202612:23 pm

What's the story

African cowpeas, commonly known as black-eyed peas, are becoming increasingly popular for their nutritional benefits and adaptability to different climates. These legumes are packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, making them an excellent addition to diets across the globe. As more people look for sustainable food sources, cowpeas present a viable option that can be cultivated with minimal resources. Here is how cowpeas are changing global nutrition.